Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 July 06, 2020
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 70
Incheon 27/21 Sunny 70
Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 20
Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 20
Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/22 Rain 60
Daegu 29/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/21 Rain 70
(END)
