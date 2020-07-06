Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 July 06, 2020

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 70

Incheon 27/21 Sunny 70

Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 20

Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/22 Rain 60

Daegu 29/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/21 Rain 70

