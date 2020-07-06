Seoul stocks open tad higher on parliamentary approval of 3rd extra budget
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened slightly higher Monday, following parliamentary approval of the third extra budget meant to support the pandemic-hit economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.84 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,161.25 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The gains came after the National Assembly passed a 35.1 trillion-won (US$29.3 billion) extra budget Friday.
The supplementary plan is designed to mitigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.68 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 1.41 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics dropped 1.69 percent, and leading chemical maker LG Chem retreated 0.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1.197.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
5
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
4
Hit by prolonged pandemic, corporate employees continue to fall in May
-
5
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
1
(3rd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. paper calls for following through with Kim's order for 'maximum alert' against virus
-
3
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming
-
4
N. Korean state media refrain from criticizing S. Korea for nearly 2 weeks
-
5
(2nd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day