The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 July 06, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.61 0.62
3-M 0.67 0.67
6-M 0.68 0.69
12-M 0.84 0.84
(END)
