Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Dialogue with N.K. must continue under any circumstances: unification minister nominee
SEOUL -- Dialogue with North Korea must continue under any circumstances, South Korea's unification minister nominee said Monday, two days after Pyongyang rejected the possibility of another summit with the United States.
Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, also vowed to seek a "creative solution" to achieve peace with the North, as he spoke to reporters upon arriving at the ministry's inter-Korean dialogue office for work for the first time since Friday's nomination.
-----------------
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming
SEOUL -- South Korea saw its daily new virus cases slightly fall Monday, but a steady rise in both locally transmitted infections and imported cases continued to put a strain on the country's virus fight.
The country added 48 cases, including 24 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,137, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities are coming under growing pressure to increase the intensity of social distancing in the face of a steady rise in new virus cases in major cities such as Gwangju, but the reimposition of toughened infection preventive measures may be in place for those that report a sustained rise in new infections.
The country last week adopted a three-tier social distancing scheme that adjusts the intensity of virus prevention guidelines depending on the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Monday denied an extradition request by the United States for a criminal who ran one of the world's biggest child porn sites.
The Seoul High Court said it decided to reject the request from the United States to extradite Son Jong-woo, the operator of Welcome to Video, which ran on the darknet, inaccessible by regular web browsers, because having him here in Korea would be more helpful for the country's fight against child pornography.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai ships hydrogen trucks to Switzerland for 1st time
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it has shipped 10 hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks to Switzerland in the country's first exportation of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.
Hyundai Motor plans to deliver 40 additional XCIENT Fuel Cell hydrogen trucks to the European country by the end of this year as part of its long-term contract to export a total of 1,600 XCIENTs to the country by 2025, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ex-teammates of late triathlete make more abuse allegations against staff
SEOUL -- Former teammates of a late triathlete who took her own life after enduring years of apparent abuse claimed Monday physical and verbal harassment was rampant on their semi-pro club.
In a press conference at the National Assembly, the two triathletes, whose identities were being withheld, supported allegations made earlier by Choi Suk-hyeon, with whom they had competed with on the Gyeongju City Hall team in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of the capital.
-----------------
S. Korea's first military satellite could be launched next week: reports
SEOUL -- South Korea's first military communications satellite could be launched into space next week, U.S.-based websites on space launch schedules showed Monday.
The Anasis-II satellite could lift off from Florida on a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket by U.S.-based commercial space firm SpaceX on around July 14 (U.S. time), though the schedule is subject to change, according to Spaceflight Now, a news outlet specializing in space and aviation.
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
5
Hit by prolonged pandemic, corporate employees continue to fall in May
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
Hit by prolonged pandemic, corporate employees continue to fall in May
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(3rd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
-
3
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. paper calls for following through with Kim's order for 'maximum alert' against virus
-
5
(LEAD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator