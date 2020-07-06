Hyundai M&F INS 23,700 UP 100

LGInt 15,550 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 5,700 UP 210

SBC 10,600 UP 500

CJ 91,100 UP 600

HyundaiEng&Const 34,600 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,800 UP 200

SK hynix 86,000 UP 600

SamsungF&MIns 187,500 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,400 DN 400

Kogas 26,600 UP 350

Donga Socio Holdings 99,300 UP 2,700

DB HiTek 30,400 UP 1,800

Youngpoong 487,000 UP 2,000

Hanwha 23,000 UP 500

JWPHARMA 35,900 DN 200

Netmarble 116,500 UP 10,000

Daesang 26,500 DN 350

SKNetworks 5,000 UP 5

ORION Holdings 13,650 UP 250

KISWire 15,850 UP 250

LotteFood 350,000 0

KCC 136,000 UP 1,500

NEXENTIRE 5,420 UP 160

CHONGKUNDANG 118,500 UP 5,500

DaelimInd 85,000 UP 400

HITEJINRO 43,150 UP 150

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,000 UP 1,900

ShinhanGroup 30,300 UP 250

DOOSAN 38,950 UP 600

Yuhan 52,300 0

CJ LOGISTICS 167,000 UP 5,500

KiaMtr 32,950 UP 800

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 UP1250

Shinsegae 221,500 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,450 UP 400

LotteChilsung 103,000 0

Binggrae 61,900 DN 100

Nongshim 379,000 UP 13,000

GCH Corp 24,350 UP 300

(MORE)