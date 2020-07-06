KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 23,700 UP 100
LGInt 15,550 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 5,700 UP 210
SBC 10,600 UP 500
CJ 91,100 UP 600
HyundaiEng&Const 34,600 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,800 UP 200
SK hynix 86,000 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,400 DN 400
Kogas 26,600 UP 350
Donga Socio Holdings 99,300 UP 2,700
DB HiTek 30,400 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 487,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha 23,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 35,900 DN 200
Netmarble 116,500 UP 10,000
Daesang 26,500 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,000 UP 5
ORION Holdings 13,650 UP 250
KISWire 15,850 UP 250
LotteFood 350,000 0
KCC 136,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,420 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 118,500 UP 5,500
DaelimInd 85,000 UP 400
HITEJINRO 43,150 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,000 UP 1,900
ShinhanGroup 30,300 UP 250
DOOSAN 38,950 UP 600
Yuhan 52,300 0
CJ LOGISTICS 167,000 UP 5,500
KiaMtr 32,950 UP 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 UP1250
Shinsegae 221,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,450 UP 400
LotteChilsung 103,000 0
Binggrae 61,900 DN 100
Nongshim 379,000 UP 13,000
GCH Corp 24,350 UP 300
(MORE)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Former justice minister's nephew sentenced to 4 years in prison
-
5
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
4
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming
-
3
(3rd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
-
4
(LEAD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases