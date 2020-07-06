KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 30,000 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,750 UP 5,350
Hyosung 63,400 UP 100
BoryungPharm 16,850 0
L&L 10,600 DN 150
LOTTE 31,800 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 UP 8,000
LG Corp. 72,000 UP 200
SsangyongCement 5,100 DN 30
KAL 17,750 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,000 UP 600
AmoreG 53,200 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 101,500 UP 2,300
BukwangPharm 33,400 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,500 UP 1,200
TaekwangInd 721,000 UP 18,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY278 00 UP2900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,000 UP 80
POSCO 183,000 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 63,700 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,800 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,080 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 46,100 UP 800
SamsungElec 55,000 UP 1,400
NHIS 8,480 UP 110
SK Discovery 37,250 DN 450
LS 36,350 UP 500
GC Corp 152,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 26,250 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 388,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 111,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,890 UP 90
SKC 64,500 UP 2,800
GS Retail 36,250 DN 750
Ottogi 572,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 69,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,800 UP 650
