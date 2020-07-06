KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 92,700 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 47,450 DN 300
KorZinc 370,500 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 DN 10
SYC 42,600 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,450 UP 600
OCI 42,100 UP 1,650
HyundaiMipoDock 31,500 0
IS DONGSEO 33,650 UP 900
HtlShilla 70,800 DN 100
Hanmi Science 34,200 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 130,000 UP 3,000
F&F 89,700 DN 2,800
MERITZ SECU 3,125 UP 65
KSOE 87,800 DN 700
S-Oil 64,000 0
LG Innotek 178,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 DN 500
HMM 4,970 UP 45
HYUNDAI WIA 36,850 UP 2,250
KumhoPetrochem 74,700 UP 300
Mobis 204,500 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,650 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 8,660 UP 20
S-1 88,600 DN 500
Hanchem 135,500 UP 1,000
DWS 22,300 UP 700
UNID 41,700 UP 350
KEPCO 19,350 DN 50
SamsungSecu 27,250 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 12,950 DN 50
SKTelecom 225,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 39,750 UP 100
HyundaiElev 51,100 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,100 DN 400
Hanon Systems 9,380 UP 140
SK 262,000 DN 10,000
DAEKYO 4,325 UP 85
GKL 12,600 DN 100
Handsome 35,850 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
