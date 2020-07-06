KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 3,900 DN 50
COWAY 75,700 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 0
IBK 8,210 UP 40
NamhaeChem 7,950 UP 140
DONGSUH 16,250 UP 50
BGF 4,390 UP 25
SamsungEng 12,600 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,930 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 17,800 DN 100
KT 24,250 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 13,850 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,650 UP 1,350
KT&G 79,900 UP 100
DHICO 4,710 DN 55
LG Display 12,800 UP 1,150
Kangwonland 22,250 UP 250
NAVER 281,500 UP 4,000
Kakao 300,500 UP 6,500
NCsoft 995,000 UP 51,000
DSME 24,750 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,640 DN 20
DWEC 3,525 UP 25
Donga ST 91,200 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 360,500 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 184,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 30,350 UP 450
LGH&H 1,356,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 509,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 15,350 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,700 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,900 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 68,100 UP 3,100
Celltrion 305,500 DN 4,000
