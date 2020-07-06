KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,150 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,000 UP 1,900
KIH 46,200 UP 550
LOTTE Himart 35,600 DN 150
GS 37,000 UP 50
CJ CGV 20,450 DN 450
LIG Nex1 30,400 UP 400
Fila Holdings 35,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 106,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,600 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,430 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 4,000
LF 12,500 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,060 UP 30
SK Innovation 135,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 23,150 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 35,750 UP 950
Hansae 11,250 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 66,700 0
Youngone Corp 26,100 UP 100
KOLON IND 35,350 UP 2,800
HanmiPharm 245,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,230 UP 80
emart 107,500 0
KOLMAR KOREA 43,700 UP 150
HANJINKAL 86,900 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 77,600 UP 5,400
CUCKOO 81,700 UP 800
COSMAX 102,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 23,450 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 DN 17,000
INNOCEAN 46,900 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 26,650 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,600 DN 150
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S248500 UP1500
ORION 146,500 UP 6,500
BGF Retail 142,500 0
SKCHEM 132,000 UP 5,500
HDC-OP 20,700 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 9,060 UP 110
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Former justice minister's nephew sentenced to 4 years in prison
-
5
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
4
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming
-
3
(3rd LD) Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
-
4
(LEAD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases