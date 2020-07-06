Hyundai to extend suspension of S. Korean plant in late July
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will extend the suspension of a major domestic plant for three days later this month to control inventories amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
Hyundai plans to halt the assembly lines at its No. 3 plant in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from July 29-31, a company spokesman said over the phone.
Hyundai halted some lines at the No. 3 and 4 Ulsan plants from June 1-5 and June 10-12. The No. 1 Ulsan plant was suspended on June 5 and June 8.
The No. 3 plant produces models such as the Avante compact, the Venue subcompact and the Ioniq electric and hybrid cars.
Hyundai suspended most of its overseas plants from March amid virus fears. All of its overseas plants returned to operations early in May, though not in full production.
From January to June, Hyundai's sales fell 25 percent to 1,589,429 vehicles from 2,126,307 units in the same period a year ago.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
