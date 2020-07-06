U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul on Tuesday
All Headlines 19:37 July 06, 2020
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Monday U.S. envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterparts amid stalled nuclear talks with North Korea.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea, plans to make a three-day visit to South Korea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Biegun is set to hold talks with Seoul's nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and also meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
(END)
