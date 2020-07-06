Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul on Tuesday

All Headlines 21:35 July 06, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS details in para 4)

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Monday U.S. envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterparts amid stalled nuclear talks with North Korea.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea, plans to make a three-day visit to South Korea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Biegun is set to hold talks with Seoul's nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and also meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.

The U.S. Department of State said in a statement that Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from Tuesday to Friday "to continue close allied cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues and further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK." DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrives at Gimpo International Airport, in western Seoul, for a flight to Japan on Dec. 17, 2019, after wrapping up his trip to South Korea for talks on North Korea's denuclearization. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Biegun-Seoul visit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!