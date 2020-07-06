(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul on Tuesday
(ATTN: ADDS details in para 4)
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Monday U.S. envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterparts amid stalled nuclear talks with North Korea.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea, plans to make a three-day visit to South Korea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Biegun is set to hold talks with Seoul's nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and also meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
The U.S. Department of State said in a statement that Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from Tuesday to Friday "to continue close allied cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues and further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK." DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Former justice minister's nephew sentenced to 4 years in prison
-
5
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
3
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
4
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases
-
5
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming