(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
Former justice minister's nephew sentenced to 4 years in prison
-
5
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
3
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases
-
5
New virus cases tad down; imported, cluster infections still alarming