(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 7)

Her final words seemed to illustrate a frustration at the lack of action after she lodged numerous complaints about violence. On Monday, two ex-teammates from the Gyeongju City Hall triathlon team came forward to confirm the late Choi's testimony, documented in recordings and training logs she left behind. The two teammates also spoke of their abuse at the hands of the coach, the captain and the team physiotherapist. A coalition of sports and civic groups also held a press conference, calling for an independent panel be set up to look into the case.