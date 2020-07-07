(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 7)

Another life of a young Korean has ended too soon, this time, after enduring brutal physical and verbal abuse inside of the notoriously harsh Korean sports community. Choi Suk-hyeon, a 23-year-old triathlete from the Korean national team, committed suicide after suffering years of physical assault from her coach, team doctor and senior teammates. The sports community vowed to fix its bullying and abusive disciplining practices after Olympic short-track champion Shim Suk-hee raised criminal charges against her coach for multiple counts of sexual assault. Given the latest findings, however, not much has changed despite repeated declarations from the government, legislature and sports community.