S. Korea posts US$2.29 bln current account surplus in May

All Headlines 08:00 July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a current account surplus in May, central bank data showed Tuesday, although its surplus more than halved from a year earlier on a sharp decline in exports caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The country's current account surplus came to US$2.29 billion in the month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marks a turnaround from a $3.33 billion deficit posted the previous month.

However, it also marks a sharp drop from a $5.18 billion surplus posted in May 2019.

This photo, taken June 1, 2020, shows piers for exports in Busan. According to the Bank of Korea on July 7, South Korea posted a current account surplus of US$2.29 billion in May, marking a turnaround from a $3.33 billion deficit a month earlier. (Yonhap)

