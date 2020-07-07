Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit up 22.7 pct. to 8.1 tln won
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 8.1 trillion won (US$ 6.8 billion), up 22.7 percent from a year earlier.
Sales decreased 7.4 percent to 52 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 23.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
5
Former justice minister's nephew sentenced to 4 years in prison
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
3
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases
-
5
(LEAD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator