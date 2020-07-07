Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Rain 20

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 20

Suwon 28/21 Sunny 20

Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 20

Daejeon 29/22 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 20

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/23 Rain 30

Daegu 32/22 Sunny 60

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 20

