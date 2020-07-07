Seoul stocks open higher on U.S., China rally
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking an overnight stock rally in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.41 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,204.34 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investor sentiment was boosted by hopes of the global economic recovery, buoyed by bullish stock gains in the United States and China.
On Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index spiked 5.71 percent, the steepest hike since 2015, after Chinese state media emphasized the need for a "healthy" bull market.
The Nasdaq composite also jumped 2.2 percent Monday (New York time), setting another record at 10,433.65.
Most large-cap shares in Seoul traded higher.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics stayed flat. The company's April-June earnings guidance is set to be released later in the day.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.93 percent.
Internet giant Naver advanced 0.89 percent, and its rival Kakao surged 3 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics climbed 0.53 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem spiking 3.54 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
-
3
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
4
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
5
Former justice minister's nephew sentenced to 4 years in prison
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
4
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
5
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
3
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Calls increasingly grow for return to stronger social distancing amid rising virus cases
-
5
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute