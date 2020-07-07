Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK E&C wins US$7.2 mln Uzbekistan oil refinery planning deal

All Headlines 10:02 July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Engineering & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a US$7.2 million deal to plan the modernization of an oil refinery in Uzbekistan.

Under the engineering service agreement inked with Uzbekistan's state oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz on Monday, the South Korean builder is set to conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) job for the oil refinery in Bukhara, located about 440 kilometers southwest of the capital city of Tashkent.

SK E&C said it is better positioned to win a main project worth $600 million to modernize the oil refinery, which is capable of processing 50,000 barrels of crude oil.

The project is designed to transform heavy oil into high-value-added light petroleum products.

This photo, provided by SK Engineering & Construction Co., shows Bukhara Oil Refinery in Uzbekistan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

