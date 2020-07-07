Moon urges full probe into triathlete abuse allegations, measures to stop similar cases
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for a thorough investigation into the alleged bullying and abuse of a South Korean triathlete by her coaching staff.
Moon was speaking during a weekly Cabinet meeting about the tragic case involving Choi Suk-hyeon, 22, who apparently took her own life late last month after her repeated complaints to sporting authorities over years of abuse were ignored.
"Such an unfortunate incident shouldn't occur again," the president emphasized at the start of the Cheong Wa Dae session, which pool reporters were allowed to cover. "Reasonable punishment and responsibility should follow via a thorough investigation."
He also instructed relevant government offices to draw up measures to prevent a similar case from happening.
South Korean people are angry over revelations that Choi had long suffered abuse and harsh treatment from her senior colleague and coaching staff. She had reportedly sought help in vain from public organizations before making the ultimate choice.
"Abuse and violence against athletes are an old-era legacy that can't be justified by any words. The sports community should break away from such an obsolete and backward practice," Moon pointed out.
