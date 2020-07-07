LG Chem to take appropriate steps over deadly gas leak in India
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean chemical giant LG Chem Ltd. said Tuesday it will take steps over the result of a probe into the deadly gas leak from its plant in India.
The move came hours after a committee set up by the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh said in a report that negligence and serious lapses in safety and security were to blame for the accident.
Styrene gas that leaked from LG Polymers India's plant in Andhra Pradesh on May 7 killed 12 people and sickened hundreds of people.
"Poor design of the storage tank, inadequate refrigeration and faulty cooling system, absence of circulation and mixing systems, inadequate measures and parameters, poor safety protocol, and inadequate safety awareness were found to be reasons that led to the accident," said Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who led the panel, according to the Hindu, an Indian English-language newspaper.
LG Polymers India, an affiliate of LG Chem, has created a special task force to help victims and families resolve any related issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.
The LG Polymers plant, which LG Chem acquired from Hindustan Polymers in 1996, produces a wide range of polystyrene, including engineering plastic, an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts.
