LG Electronics Q2 operating earnings down 24.4 pct. to 493.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 493.1 billion won (US$ 412.6 million), down 24.4 percent from a year earlier.
Sales decreased 17.9 percent to 12.83 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 14.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
