Asiana to resume flights to Nanjing next week

July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier by sales, said Tuesday it will resume flights to Nanjing next week upon approval from China.

Asiana Airlines plans to begin offering one flight a week on the Incheon-Nanjing route Sunday. The carrier has served one flight a week on the Incheon-Changchun route, a company spokesman said by phone.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has been in consultations with its Chinese counterpart to increase the number of flights that has sharply decreased due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

With the resumption of flights to Nanjing, there will be four routes to China available beginning Sunday, the spokesman said.

Currently, two other Korean carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Jeju Air Co. -- offer a flight per week on the Incheon-Shenyang route and the Incheon-Weihai route, respectively.

China's aviation authorities have made airlines offer one flight a week since late March to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic through incoming passengers.

This file photo taken June 10, 2020, shows Asiana Airlines' planes at Incheon International Airport in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

