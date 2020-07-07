SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,500 UP 2,500

ShinhanGroup 30,150 DN 150

Yuhan 52,100 DN 200

KiaMtr 32,200 DN 750

DOOSAN 37,750 DN 1,200

HITEJINRO 45,600 UP 2,450

DaelimInd 84,700 DN 300

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14200 UP250

CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 DN 1,000

LGInt 15,100 DN 450

DongkukStlMill 5,600 DN 100

SBC 10,650 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 22,800 DN 900

SK hynix 84,800 DN 1,200

Donga Socio Holdings 98,700 DN 600

Youngpoong 489,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,550 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 187,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,950 DN 450

Kogas 26,300 DN 300

Hanwha 22,800 DN 200

JWPHARMA 35,650 DN 250

DB HiTek 29,400 DN 1,000

CJ 90,100 DN 1,000

KAL 17,200 DN 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,490 DN 90

BoryungPharm 16,700 DN 150

L&L 10,500 DN 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 41,350 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,200 DN 250

LG Corp. 71,300 DN 700

POSCO CHEMICAL 76,500 DN 1,500

BukwangPharm 34,050 UP 650

ILJIN MATERIALS 51,900 DN 600

SsangyongCement 5,030 DN 70

TaekwangInd 711,000 DN 10,000

Shinsegae 218,000 DN 3,500

Nongshim 380,000 UP 1,000

SGBC 30,300 UP 300

(MORE)