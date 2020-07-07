KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,500 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 30,150 DN 150
Yuhan 52,100 DN 200
KiaMtr 32,200 DN 750
DOOSAN 37,750 DN 1,200
HITEJINRO 45,600 UP 2,450
DaelimInd 84,700 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14200 UP250
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 DN 1,000
LGInt 15,100 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 5,600 DN 100
SBC 10,650 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,800 DN 900
SK hynix 84,800 DN 1,200
Donga Socio Holdings 98,700 DN 600
Youngpoong 489,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,550 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,950 DN 450
Kogas 26,300 DN 300
Hanwha 22,800 DN 200
JWPHARMA 35,650 DN 250
DB HiTek 29,400 DN 1,000
CJ 90,100 DN 1,000
KAL 17,200 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,490 DN 90
BoryungPharm 16,700 DN 150
L&L 10,500 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,350 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,200 DN 250
LG Corp. 71,300 DN 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 34,050 UP 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,900 DN 600
SsangyongCement 5,030 DN 70
TaekwangInd 711,000 DN 10,000
Shinsegae 218,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 380,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 30,300 UP 300
