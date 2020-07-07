Hyosung 62,900 DN 500

LOTTE 31,350 DN 450

Binggrae 61,000 DN 900

GCH Corp 24,100 DN 250

LotteChilsung 101,500 DN 1,500

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 23,000

Daesang 26,600 UP 100

SKNetworks 4,945 DN 55

ORION Holdings 13,500 DN 150

KISWire 16,200 UP 350

LotteFood 345,000 DN 5,000

NEXENTIRE 5,410 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 DN 500

KCC 135,500 DN 500

AmoreG 52,200 DN 1,000

HyundaiMtr 99,200 DN 2,300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,990 DN 10

POSCO 185,000 UP 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 65,000 UP 1,300

SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,450 DN 350

KUMHOTIRE 3,015 DN 65

DB INSURANCE 45,650 DN 450

SamsungElec 53,400 DN 1,600

NHIS 8,350 DN 130

SK Discovery 35,600 DN 1,650

LS 36,350 0

GC Corp 151,500 DN 500

GS E&C 26,250 0

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,200 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 391,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 115,500 UP 4,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,900 UP 10

SKC 64,900 UP 400

GS Retail 37,500 UP 1,250

Ottogi 565,000 DN 7,000

IlyangPharm 69,700 UP 200

MERITZ SECU 3,145 UP 20

HtlShilla 71,300 UP 500

Hanmi Science 33,900 DN 300

(MORE)