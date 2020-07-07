KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 62,900 DN 500
LOTTE 31,350 DN 450
Binggrae 61,000 DN 900
GCH Corp 24,100 DN 250
LotteChilsung 101,500 DN 1,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 23,000
Daesang 26,600 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,945 DN 55
ORION Holdings 13,500 DN 150
KISWire 16,200 UP 350
LotteFood 345,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 5,410 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 DN 500
KCC 135,500 DN 500
AmoreG 52,200 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 99,200 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,990 DN 10
POSCO 185,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 65,000 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,450 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,015 DN 65
DB INSURANCE 45,650 DN 450
SamsungElec 53,400 DN 1,600
NHIS 8,350 DN 130
SK Discovery 35,600 DN 1,650
LS 36,350 0
GC Corp 151,500 DN 500
GS E&C 26,250 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 391,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 115,500 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,900 UP 10
SKC 64,900 UP 400
GS Retail 37,500 UP 1,250
Ottogi 565,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 69,700 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 3,145 UP 20
HtlShilla 71,300 UP 500
Hanmi Science 33,900 DN 300
