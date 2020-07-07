KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 88,600 DN 1,100
Hanssem 92,800 UP 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,750 DN 50
KSOE 86,700 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,600 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 127,000 DN 3,000
OCI 41,550 DN 550
LS ELECTRIC 47,150 DN 300
KorZinc 366,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,730 DN 140
SYC 41,900 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 31,050 DN 450
UNID 41,650 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 33,300 DN 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 3,500
Hanchem 130,500 DN 5,000
HMM 4,940 DN 30
KEPCO 19,000 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 76,000 UP 1,300
DWS 22,500 UP 200
Mobis 201,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,350 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 8,590 DN 70
S-1 88,300 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 35,900 DN 950
S-Oil 64,000 0
LG Innotek 175,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,800 DN 900
NamhaeChem 7,700 DN 250
DONGSUH 16,000 DN 250
BGF 4,365 DN 25
SamsungEng 12,250 DN 350
IBK 8,140 DN 70
SamsungSecu 27,300 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 12,900 DN 50
SKTelecom 218,000 DN 7,000
S&T MOTIV 39,250 DN 500
HyundaiElev 50,000 DN 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,900 DN 200
Hanon Systems 9,750 UP 370
