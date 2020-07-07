KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 261,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 4,260 DN 65
GKL 12,600 0
Handsome 35,350 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 3,885 DN 15
COWAY 73,300 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,100 DN 550
KT&G 79,200 DN 700
DHICO 4,605 DN 105
LG Display 12,200 DN 600
Kangwonland 22,400 UP 150
NAVER 279,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 310,500 UP 10,000
NCsoft 962,000 DN 33,000
DSME 24,100 DN 650
DSINFRA 6,450 DN 190
DWEC 3,505 DN 20
Donga ST 89,300 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 369,000 UP 8,500
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 30,300 DN 50
LGH&H 1,348,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 516,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 15,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 4,095 UP 165
SAMSUNG CARD 28,300 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 17,350 DN 450
KT 23,950 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 13,900 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,000 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,200 DN 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,100 DN 500
LIG Nex1 30,150 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 1,410 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 37,350 UP 2,150
(MORE)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
(LEAD) ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute