KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 65,500 DN 2,600
Celltrion 308,500 UP 3,000
Huchems 16,100 DN 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,800 DN 1,200
KIH 45,050 DN 1,150
LOTTE Himart 35,650 UP 50
GS 36,750 DN 250
CJ CGV 20,100 DN 350
LF 12,350 DN 150
FOOSUNG 8,060 0
SK Innovation 133,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 22,900 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 35,800 UP 50
Hansae 11,100 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 65,200 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 26,400 UP 300
KOLON IND 35,300 DN 50
HanmiPharm 244,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,060 DN 170
emart 105,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY269 00 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 42,800 DN 900
HANJINKAL 85,400 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 81,400 UP 3,800
CUCKOO 81,700 0
COSMAX 99,900 DN 2,600
MANDO 23,200 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 751,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 46,500 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 26,250 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,600 0
Netmarble 123,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S244500 DN4000
ORION 145,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 141,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 128,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 20,400 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,930 DN 130
