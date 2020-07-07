(LEAD) Biegun undergoing coronavirus testing upon arrival in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS photo, last para)
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and his delegation were undergoing coronavirus tests upon arriving in South Korea on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with Republic of Korea health authorities, Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, members of his delegation, and the military air crew are currently undergoing testing for COVID-19 at Osan Air Base," an embassy spokesperson said.
"Upon confirmation that all individuals have received negative test results, the delegation will proceed to Seoul," the official said.
Biegun's delegation landed at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, around 3 p.m., on a three-day trip for talks about North Korea's denuclearization.
The testing has apparently caused a delay in Biegun's departure from the air base for Seoul, reportedly leading to the cancellation of a dinner that U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris had planned to host for the No. 2 American diplomat.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
5
U.S. bans foreign students from staying if all classes go online