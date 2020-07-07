Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bears beat LG Twins in KBO's all-Seoul showdown, again

All Headlines 21:53 July 07, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- This is starting to sound like a broken record: the Doosan Bears have defeated the LG Twins in their all-Seoul meeting in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The Bears pounded out 14 hits in a 9-6 victory at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in the nation's capital Tuesday and enjoyed their sixth consecutive win over their Jamsil co-tenants.

The Twins beat the Bears 8-2 on Opening Day on May 5, and the Bears have won every meeting since. They improved to 32-22 and stayed in third place, while the Twins fell to 29-25.

Four Bears had multihit games, led by four-hit effort from No. 2 hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez. After a five-hit explosion on July 1, Fernandez had gone 0-for-14 in the next four games. Then on Tuesday, he was 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while coming up a triple shy of a cycle.

This file photo, from July 5, 2020, shows members of the Doosan Bears celebrating a 7-4 victory over the Hanwha Eagles in their Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Bears didn't mess around, as their first two batters of the game each hit a single and both came home for a 2-0 lead in the bottom first.

With runners at the corners, Kim Jae-hwan drove in the first run with an infield single off the leg of LG starter Cha Woo-chan. After fielding the ball that had caromed off his leg, Cha made a wild throw to first, allowing runners to each advance a bag.

Oh Jae-il chopped a grounder to second base to bring Fernandez home from third.

Kim Hyun-soo cut the deficit in half for the Twins with a two-out double in the top third, and then the Twins took a 3-2 lead in the fourth with back-to-back solo blasts by Roberto Ramos and Kim Ho-eun.

But the Twins lost that lead in the bottom fourth and never went ahead again.

The Bears tied it up at 3-3 in the bottom fourth with Park Sei-hyok's sacrifice fly. Then they went off for four runs on five hits and a sac fly in the bottom fifth to blow the game wide open.

Heo and Fernandez had a single and a double against Cha to open the salvo, and Park Kun-woo brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

A follow-up single by Kim Jae-hwan made it 5-3 for the Bears. Cha got the second out and then gave up a double and a walk to load the bases for Park Sei-hyok.

At full count, Park knocked a single to right to cash in two more runs, giving the Bears a 7-3 lead and chasing Cha from the game.

Fernandez extended the lead to 8-3 with a solo home run in the sixth.

The Twins tried to make things more interesting in the seventh, with Hong Chang-ki's pinch-hit triple and Lee Chun-woong's RBI groundout making it an 8-5 game.

The Bears got a run back on a fielder's choice grounder by Park Kun-woo. The Twins eked out a run in the top ninth, but they couldn't get any closer.

Heo and Fernandez, from the top of the Bears' order, combined to go 7-for-8 with six runs scored.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!