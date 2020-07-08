(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 8)

Optimus has more or less committed a fraud scheme. It publicized investment of its funds in bonds of state enterprises, but actually put the money in third-tier lenders or junk-grade companies. Half of the 500 billion won of its assets are unaccounted for in the books. Even if the marketing agents or financial institutions compensate for some of the losses, most investors may not get their money back. The losses would not have snowballed if the authorities had taken stronger action on the company's suspicious business activities.