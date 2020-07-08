Value of Japan's exports to S. Korea hits 11-year low in May
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The value of Japan's exports to South Korea sank to a near 11-year low in May due to the coronavirus pandemic and Tokyo's export controls, data showed Wednesday.
Japan shipped 329.3 billion yen (US$3 billion) worth of goods to its neighboring country in May, down 18 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Japan Tariff Association.
The value of Japan's exports to Seoul rose to 415 billion yen in February from 371.6 billion yen in January before remaining in the 400 billion-yen level in March and April.
Japan's food exports plunged 41.6 percent on-year in May, with shipments of raw materials and minerals also sinking about 49 percent and 70 percent, respectively.
"The May drop resulted from slacking South Korean demand for Japanese goods due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's export controls on key industrial parts and a subsequent boycott of Japanese goods here," a KITA researcher said.
In July last year, Tokyo slapped export controls on three chemicals vital to the South Korean chip industry in apparent retaliation against a Seoul court's ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of their wartime forced labor.
Angered by Japan's move, South Korean consumers kicked off a boycott campaign against Japanese products, which dealt a harsh blow to cars and beer brands.
In May, Japan's exports to South Korea accounted for 7.9 percent of its overall overseas shipments, unchanged from the previous month.
The ratio sank as low as 5.8 percent in October following the export restrictions before recovering to 6.8 percent in January and 7 percent in March.
The data also showed the value of Japan's imports from South Korea tanked 27.3 percent on-year to 200.9 billion yen in May, the lowest level since April 2010.
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
4
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
1
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
4
(LEAD) ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
5
(LEAD) New virus infections below 50 for 2nd day, imported cases on higher plateau