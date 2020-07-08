Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 08, 2020
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/22 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 32/21 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 27/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 10
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/21 Sunny 20
Busan 28/22 Sunny 0
(END)
