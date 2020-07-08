Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 08, 2020

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/22 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 32/21 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 27/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 10

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 0

(END)

