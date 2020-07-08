(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases bounced back to above 60 on Wednesday as cluster infections in major cities and imported cases do not show signs of letting up.
The country added 63 cases, including 30 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,244, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The latest tally marked a sharp rise from the 44 cases reported Tuesday. South Korea had reported more than 60 cases for three consecutive days through Sunday, before falling to 48 on Monday.
Imported cases have emerged as yet another stumbling block in the country's virus fight. The country has posted a double-digit number of imported cases for 13 consecutive days. The newly identified cases coming in from overseas mark the highest since April 5, when the reading was 40.
Of the new local infections, seven were reported in the southwestern city of Gwangju.
A total of 95 cases linked to a door-to-door business had been reported as of Wednesday, up three from a day earlier. Health authorities earlier believed that the related cases had originated from a Buddhist temple in the city.
A cram school in the city reported six new cases, with the authorities currently investigating whether they are connected to other cluster infections.
Since June 28, the central city of Daejeon has reported a total of 87 COVID-19 cases traced to a small retailer.
The capital city of Seoul added five cases, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province seeing additional 11 cases, the KCDC data showed.
One more case was tied to a Seoul church Wednesday, bringing the total number of related cases to 38.
A door-to-door sales business in Suwon, just south of Seoul, added five more cases, raising the total caseload to 30.
South Korea eased stringent social distancing in early May on the back of the flattened virus curve.
But a continued rise in cluster infections forced health authorities to indefinitely extend toughened infection preventive measures in the greater Seoul area last month.
The government of South Jeolla Province, which surrounds Gwangju, also raised the region's anti-virus alert level to "social distancing level 2" from the current "distancing in daily life" this week.
Due to a rise in infections traced to religious facilities, South Korea said it will ban churches nationwide from organizing gatherings other than regular worship services, effective from Friday. Also, a QR code-based registration scheme will be implemented for religious facilities.
"We need to be aware that our everyday activities can lead to a fatal result for our families and neighbors," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said during a regular briefing.
South Korea said it also plans to grant "safe" labels for some 20,000 restaurants nationwide that strictly follow sanitary guidelines.
Of the imported cases reported on Wednesday, 11 of them were detected at quarantine checkpoints, indicating that a third of such patients were entrants either at airports or ports.
Health authorities are also vigilant over asymptomatic patients among arrivals, who can potentially spread the virus unwittingly.
The accumulated number of imported cases reached 1,747.
The country added no more deaths, keeping the death toll at 285. The fatality rate was 2.15 percent.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 11,970, up 56 from the previous day.
South Korea has carried out 1,359,735 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 3.
Health authorities said hospitalized COVID-19 patients here were bedridden for 20.7 days on average before fully recovering, although the length reached 23.7 days for those in critical condition.
"Patients aged more than 50, or those with underlying diseases, are more likely to suffer critical conditions," KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a briefing.
On Wednesday, 480 schools across the country were closed to prevent the spread of the virus, with some 370 schools in Gwangju shut down.
Over the past two weeks, around 10 percent of the newly reported patients had unknown infection routes.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
2
(LEAD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
3
USFK expresses regrets over soldiers' unruly behavior at beach
-
4
Hantan River area listed as UNESCO Global Geopark
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections below 50 for 2nd day, imported cases on higher plateau