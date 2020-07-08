NC Dinos' ace gobbles up innings, trusts bullpen

Case in point: last year, he pitched more than seven innings just twice out of 19 starts because his pitch count ran high. He would approach or go over 100 pitches -- that magical number that triggers managers and pitching coaches across the league into action -- after just five innings. This year, he has gone at least seven innings in seven out of his 11 starts. And Koo managed to keep his pitch count at or below 100 in four of those seven games.

