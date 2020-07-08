KT Wiz slugger Mel Rojas Jr. voted KBO's top player for June
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz slugger Mel Rojas Jr. has been voted the best player in South Korean baseball for June.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that Rojas Jr. was named the Player of the Month for June, following voting from fans and the media.
Rojas Jr. is playing in his fourth KBO season and this is his first monthly MVP award.
The switch-hitting slugger batted .347/.394/.743 in June with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs in 25 games last month. He led all players in home runs, slugging percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage, and also placed among the top five in RBIs, runs scored and hits.
For the season, Rojas Jr. is a Triple Crown threat. He leads the league in home runs (19), ranks second in batting average (.370) and is tied for second in RBIs (49).
Rojas Jr. received 20 out of 30 votes cast by the media, and collected 27,718 out of 203,283 online votes from fans, for a converted total of 40.15 points. Doosan Bears outfielder Park Kun-woo finished second with 37.27 points, though he led the fan voting with 137,955 votes.
Rojas Jr. will receive 2 million won (US$1,670) in prize money and a gold bar worth 600,000 won, courtesy of the league's title sponsor, Shinhan Bank.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
