Biegun reaffirms 'ironclad' defense commitment, pledges to be fully engaged with peace efforts
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that no one should question the "ironclad" commitment the United States has to South Korea's defense and that Washington will be "fully engaged" with efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"We discussed the very foundation of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. I want to assure all who have any questions about this: U.S. commitment is ironclad for the defense of the Korea peninsula," Biegun told reporters after talks with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
"We discussed peace on the Korean peninsula, an effort that we continue to be fully engaged with and cooperate very closely with the Republic of Korea, and look forward to making progress on as we continue through into this year," he said.
Cho said he and Biegun agreed to work closely together to come up with a deal in negotiations on how to share the cost for the upkeep of some 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea to help deter North Korean aggression.
