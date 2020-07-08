(2nd LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 6-10)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States "strongly" supports cooperation between South and North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday, calling it an "important component" in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula.
Biegun, who doubles as Washington's top nuclear envoy, made the remarks as South Korea has been seeking U.S. cooperation in its push for cross-border cooperation projects stalled by international sanctions.
"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," he told reporters soon after talks with Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon.
"We look forward to fully supporting the government of the Republic of Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea in inter-Korean cooperation," he added.
Biegun's remarks came amid speculation that Washington may be uneasy about Seoul's eagerness for inter-Korean cooperation amid the absence of substantive progress in the efforts to denuclearize the North.
At the press availability, Biegun also pointed out he does not take "direction" from North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, nor from former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, in veiled criticism of their remarks against dialogue between the U.S. and the North.
"Both are locked in an old way of thinking, focused on only the negatives and what is impossible, rather than thinking creatively about what is possible," Biegun said.
The U.S. envoy then said his guidance comes from conclusions of several meetings that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had over the last two years.
"Their vision is what guides our team: a focus on creating a more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, transforming relations on the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and a brighter future for the Korean people," he said.
Biegun also said that the U.S. is ready to resume negotiations with the North at any time.
"When Chairman Kim appoints a counterpart to me who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues, they will find us ready at that very moment. Dialogue can lead to action, but action is impossible without dialogue," Biegun said.
"We look forward to continuing our work for a peaceful outcome on the Korean Peninsula. I believe this is very much possible. President Trump has given us his full support to continue this effort," he added.
The U.S. diplomat also pointed out that he did not request a visit with the North during his trip here this time, stressing the purpose of his visit was to "meet with our close friends and allies."
Before his talks with Lee, Biegun paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and held the "strategic dialogue" with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
Biegun arrived here on Tuesday for a three-day visit on an apparent mission to highlight the U.S. commitment to diplomacy with Pyongyang and forestall the escalation of tensions caused by Pyongyang's recent blowing up of an inter-Korean liaison office and warnings of now suspended military plans.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
2
(LEAD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
3
USFK expresses regrets over soldiers' unruly behavior at beach
-
4
Hantan River area listed as UNESCO Global Geopark
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections below 50 for 2nd day, imported cases on higher plateau