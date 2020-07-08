KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 5,320 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 0
KG DONGBU STL 13,150 UP 250
SKCHEM 140,500 UP 12,500
ORION Holdings 13,450 DN 50
KISWire 16,100 DN 100
LotteFood 353,500 UP 8,500
KCC 134,500 DN 1,000
SBC 10,500 DN 150
Daesang 26,850 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,000 UP 200
LGInt 14,850 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,900 DN 45
DongkukStlMill 5,750 UP 150
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,700 UP 200
SK Discovery 36,950 UP 1,350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,560 UP 70
BoryungPharm 16,250 DN 450
L&L 10,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,400 UP 200
SsangyongCement 5,010 DN 20
LG Corp. 69,300 DN 2,000
KAL 16,800 DN 400
AmoreG 52,500 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 99,600 UP 400
BukwangPharm 33,500 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,900 0
TaekwangInd 704,000 DN 7,000
KiaMtr 32,850 UP 650
JWPHARMA 33,200 DN 2,450
Donga Socio Holdings 98,900 UP 200
SK hynix 83,700 DN 1,100
Youngpoong 488,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,450 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,150 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,600 DN 1,350
Kogas 26,300 0
Hanwha 22,500 DN 300
DB HiTek 29,200 DN 200
