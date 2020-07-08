KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 87,600 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 217,500 DN 500
Nongshim 380,500 UP 500
SGBC 30,500 UP 200
Hyosung 63,300 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,050 UP 4,700
LOTTE 31,600 UP 250
Binggrae 60,400 DN 600
GCH Corp 23,300 DN 800
LotteChilsung 100,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,000 UP 10
POSCO 190,500 UP 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 64,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,200 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,035 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 46,400 UP 750
SamsungElec 53,000 DN 400
NHIS 8,420 UP 70
LS 36,150 DN 200
GC Corp 150,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 26,450 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 385,500 DN 5,500
KPIC 116,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,960 UP 60
SKC 65,200 UP 300
GS Retail 37,750 UP 250
Ottogi 567,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 68,900 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,700 UP 6,200
ShinhanGroup 30,000 DN 150
HITEJINRO 44,050 DN 1,550
Yuhan 50,900 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 37,300 DN 450
DaelimInd 83,300 DN 1,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13800 DN400
F&F 91,200 UP 2,600
MERITZ SECU 3,100 DN 45
