KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 July 08, 2020

HtlShilla 70,800 DN 500
Hanmi Science 33,400 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 128,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 94,600 UP 1,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 17,150 UP 400
KSOE 85,700 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 20,000 UP 400
OCI 42,900 UP 1,350
LS ELECTRIC 47,400 UP 250
KorZinc 370,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,720 DN 10
SYC 42,200 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,900 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 34,100 UP 800
S-Oil 63,300 DN 700
LG Innotek 173,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 UP 1,500
HMM 4,920 DN 20
HYUNDAI WIA 36,050 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 74,200 DN 1,800
Mobis 199,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 8,630 UP 40
S-1 89,800 UP 1,500
Hanchem 130,500 0
DWS 22,350 DN 150
UNID 41,700 UP 50
KEPCO 19,050 UP 50
SamsungSecu 27,500 UP 200
SKTelecom 218,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 40,050 UP 800
HyundaiElev 50,700 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,950 UP 50
Hanon Systems 10,050 UP 300
SK 252,500 DN 8,500
DAEKYO 4,280 UP 20
GKL 12,750 UP 150
Handsome 36,900 UP 1,550
Asiana Airlines 3,885 0
COWAY 72,200 DN 1,100
