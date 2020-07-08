KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,200 UP 1,400
IBK 8,130 DN 10
NamhaeChem 7,870 UP 170
DONGSUH 16,250 UP 250
BGF 4,345 DN 20
SamsungEng 12,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,025 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 28,400 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 17,200 DN 150
KT 23,600 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL154000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,150 UP 50
KT&G 79,500 UP 300
DHICO 4,620 UP 15
LG Display 12,250 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,200 UP 800
NAVER 282,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 328,000 UP 17,500
NCsoft 945,000 DN 17,000
DSME 23,450 DN 650
DSINFRA 6,470 UP 20
DWEC 3,540 UP 35
Donga ST 87,700 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 362,000 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 181,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,850 DN 450
LGH&H 1,317,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 513,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 15,100 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,700 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,150 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,650 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 66,400 UP 900
Celltrion 311,500 UP 3,000
Huchems 16,050 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
2
(LEAD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
3
USFK expresses regrets over soldiers' unruly behavior at beach
-
4
Hantan River area listed as UNESCO Global Geopark
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections below 50 for 2nd day, imported cases on higher plateau