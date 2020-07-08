Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 July 08, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,400 DN 400
KIH 44,700 DN 350
LOTTE Himart 35,400 DN 250
GS 36,650 DN 100
CJ CGV 20,150 UP 50
LIG Nex1 29,650 DN 500
Fila Holdings 38,300 UP 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,800 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,400 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 1,500
LF 12,150 DN 200
FOOSUNG 8,060 0
SK Innovation 134,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,300 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 35,050 DN 750
Hansae 11,100 0
LG HAUSYS 64,300 DN 900
Youngone Corp 26,000 DN 400
KOLON IND 35,300 0
HanmiPharm 243,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,150 UP 90
emart 106,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY267 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 43,050 UP 250
HANJINKAL 89,700 UP 4,300
DoubleUGames 81,000 DN 400
CUCKOO 80,500 DN 1,200
COSMAX 100,000 UP 100
MANDO 23,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 46,550 UP 50
Doosan Bobcat 26,200 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 DN 100
Netmarble 124,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S244500 0
ORION 146,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 137,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 20,300 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,810 DN 120
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!