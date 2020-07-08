S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 8, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 July 08, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.698 0.701 -0.3
3-year TB 0.839 0.843 -0.4
10-year TB 1.377 1.388 -1.1
2-year MSB 0.770 0.771 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.232 2.236 -0.4
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
(END)
