Full text of President Moon Jae-in's video message at ILO summit

Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, Korea had been seeking to create more quality jobs in local communities through tripartite cooperation between labor, management and government. This job creation model is spreading across many cities all over the country. Korea has been imparting the time-honored spirit of helping each other out into a culture whereby workers and employers readily accommodate each other's position and engage in burden sharing. This has been a source of strength for us as we strive to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. It is also bringing about changes not only to the job market but also to labor relations.