Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice Minister Choo rejects top prosecutor's compromise offer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't officials scramble as prime minister orders selling of homes by multiple property owners (Kookmin Daily)
-- Top prosecutor pledges independent probe body, justice minister rejects (Donga llbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo dumps offer from top prosecutor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump open to summit with Kim if 'helpful' (Segye Times)
-- Unprecedented property tax scheme approaching (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Amid property market boom, some officials would rather give up promotions than sell homes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo immediately declines Yoon's offer, calls it breach of order (Hankyoreh)
-- Choo demands full surrender from top prosecutor, declines compromise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump willing to meet with Kim Jong-un 'if he wants' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mobile carriers imposed record fine for illegal 5G subsidies (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Focus stays fixed on bigwigs with multiple residences (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump says open to 3rd summit (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. 'strongly' backs inter-Korean cooperation: Biegun (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
2
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
5
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
1
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
2
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
4
Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul subways to get contactless gates by 2023: city gov't
-
1
(LEAD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
2
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
3
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
-
4
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
5
USFK expresses regrets over soldiers' unruly behavior at beach