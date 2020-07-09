Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:07 July 09, 2020

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Justice Minister Choo rejects top prosecutor's compromise offer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't officials scramble as prime minister orders selling of homes by multiple property owners (Kookmin Daily)
-- Top prosecutor pledges independent probe body, justice minister rejects (Donga llbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo dumps offer from top prosecutor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump open to summit with Kim if 'helpful' (Segye Times)
-- Unprecedented property tax scheme approaching (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Amid property market boom, some officials would rather give up promotions than sell homes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo immediately declines Yoon's offer, calls it breach of order (Hankyoreh)
-- Choo demands full surrender from top prosecutor, declines compromise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump willing to meet with Kim Jong-un 'if he wants' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mobile carriers imposed record fine for illegal 5G subsidies (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Focus stays fixed on bigwigs with multiple residences (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump says open to 3rd summit (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. 'strongly' backs inter-Korean cooperation: Biegun (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!