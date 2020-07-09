Korean-language dailies

-- Justice Minister Choo rejects top prosecutor's compromise offer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't officials scramble as prime minister orders selling of homes by multiple property owners (Kookmin Daily)

-- Top prosecutor pledges independent probe body, justice minister rejects (Donga llbo)

-- Justice Minister Choo dumps offer from top prosecutor (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump open to summit with Kim if 'helpful' (Segye Times)

-- Unprecedented property tax scheme approaching (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Amid property market boom, some officials would rather give up promotions than sell homes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Choo immediately declines Yoon's offer, calls it breach of order (Hankyoreh)

-- Choo demands full surrender from top prosecutor, declines compromise (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump willing to meet with Kim Jong-un 'if he wants' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Mobile carriers imposed record fine for illegal 5G subsidies (Korea Economic Daily)

