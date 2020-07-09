Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 09, 2020

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/22 Cloudy 10

Incheon 30/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 32/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/21 Sunny 20

Jeonju 31/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 80

Daegu 30/21 Sunny 20

Busan 27/21 Sunny 60

(END)

