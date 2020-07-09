Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military launches sexual violence probe team, victim support center

All Headlines 09:28 July 09, 2020

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry opened a shelter Thursday for victims of sexual crimes at barracks following the launch of an investigative unit specialized in sexual violence and human rights abuse cases, it said.

The launch of the victim support center is part of the military's broader efforts to prevent sexual violence and carry out probes in a more victim-centered manner, according to the ministry.

In January, the military launched a separate investigative unit focused on sexual violence cases and designated a female chief investigator for the first time in the military police's history.

"The establishment of the sexual abuse and human rights violation investigative team this year was the beginning of our efforts to eradicate sex crimes in the military," Col. Kim Gab-tae, the chief investigator of the ministry's Criminal Investigation Command, said.

This image, provided by the defense ministry on July 9, 2020, shows Lt. Col. Roh Hyun-joo (R) at a support center for victims of sexual violence in the military. Roh was appointed in January to head the military's investigative unit specialized in sexual violence crimes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

