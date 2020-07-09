Biegun, Moon's top security adviser discuss N. Korea issues
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Suh Hoon, South Korea's new director of national security at the presidential office, discussed North Korea issues here on Thursday in their first meeting since the latter's appointment, according to sources.
The two met at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in the morning on the last day of Biegun's three-day visit to South Korea, aimed at reviving stalled diplomacy with Pyongyang.
It was the two officials' first face-to-face meeting since Suh, who played a key role in arranging the first summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, assumed office as the national security office director in early July.
Thursday's meeting is believed to have been focused on ways to alleviate tension on the Korean Peninsula and to break out of the stalemate in diplomacy with North Korea, the sources said.
Demolishing the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong last month and issuing a barrage of verbal threats, North Korea dialed up tension on the peninsula as its negotiation with the U.S. is at a standstill.
The U.S. and South Korean officials are also believed to have conferred on ways to move forward inter-Korean relations after Biegun said a day earlier that he "strongly" supports cooperation between the two Koreas.
"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," Biegun said after his meeting with Lee Do-hoon, the top South Korean envoy on North Korea's nuclear issue, Wednesday.
The U.S. official, who doubles as the chief nuclear envoy, also expressed the U.S.'s willingness to resume dialogue with North Korea.
Biegun did not make a courtesy visit to President Moon Jae-in.
"A meeting between (them) has not been considered from the beginning," a key presidential official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
Biegun is scheduled to depart for Japan in the afternoon.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
S. Korea to offer telemedicine services for overseas builders
-
3
Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
4
(2nd LD) Court rejects extradition request by U.S. for child porn site operator
-
5
From hanbok to hangeul, BLACKPINK oozes Korean heritage in comeback
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
(LEAD) Foreigners' wild fireworks party frowned on by virus-weary Busan citizens
-
3
ITC favors Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin strain dispute
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Frayed inter-Korean relations dash hopes for return to Kaesong
-
1
(3rd LD) New infections rebound to over 60, imported cases surge to 3-month high
-
2
(LEAD) Virus fight in trouble over double whammy of local and imported cases
-
3
Trump was advised by sister to 'leave his Twitter at home' before Singapore summit: book
-
4
Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-
5
(4th LD) Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation